Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,495 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.