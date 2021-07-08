Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.35 Million Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,591,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $23,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 697.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 102,410 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 115,432 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,022,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 602,500 shares during the period. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.50.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.