Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.01 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

