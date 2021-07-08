Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Domtar worth $23,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Domtar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

UFS stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.