Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,188 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $21,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 613,072 shares valued at $37,142,036. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.