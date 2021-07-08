Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,133 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $22,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $762,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 104.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

