Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,517 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

HY stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

