Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $586,250.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00126039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00164909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,776.87 or 0.99943139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.55 or 0.00965213 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

