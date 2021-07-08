Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

BARC stock traded down GBX 4.86 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.64 ($2.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,901,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,115,477. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £28.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.59.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

