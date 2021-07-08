Barclays Boosts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 355

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.75 ($4.22).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 318.15 ($4.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £42.39 billion and a PE ratio of -30.59. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 953.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

