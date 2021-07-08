Barclays Lowers Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.