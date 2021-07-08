Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 136.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.77.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

