Barclays PLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,048 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Yarema bought 32,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.