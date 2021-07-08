Barclays Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 23,155 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average daily volume of 2,570 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Barclays stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 5,039,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Barclays by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

