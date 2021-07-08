Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Shares of BXRX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 336,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.