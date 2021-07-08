Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.52 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $39.29 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,050,360 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

