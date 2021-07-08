Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $249.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,991. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.