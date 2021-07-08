Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.

BBBY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.53. 47,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,504. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.