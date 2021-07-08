Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $135.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

