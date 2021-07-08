Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after buying an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after buying an additional 543,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.27. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

