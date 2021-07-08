Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,569 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

