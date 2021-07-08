Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 782 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.41 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

