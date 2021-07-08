Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIO. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.
NYSE RIO traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 315,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
