Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIO. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE RIO traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 315,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

