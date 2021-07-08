Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $46.86. 17,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,133,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

