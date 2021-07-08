BetProtocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $179,662.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00875429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044256 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

