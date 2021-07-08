BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

