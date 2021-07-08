BidiPass Market Capitalization Tops $242,567.78 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded up 109.9% against the dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $242,567.78 and approximately $6,653.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00896006 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

