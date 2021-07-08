BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $6,719,742.31 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -68.00. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.