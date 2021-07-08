BIKI (BIKI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $450,053.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One BIKI coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $450,053.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

