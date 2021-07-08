BinaryX (BNX) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.79 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $3,853.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $4.60 or 0.00013981 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001451 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.79 or 0.01589042 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,871 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,550 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.