BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 121,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,474. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

