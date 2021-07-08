Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Cut by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

