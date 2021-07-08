BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $224.00

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $224.00, but opened at $213.59. BioNTech shares last traded at $213.08, with a volume of 8,762 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of -1.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
