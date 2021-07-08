Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $757.09 million and approximately $54.78 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $43.23 or 0.00132969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00326096 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00175451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

