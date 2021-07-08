BitCore (BTX) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $4,619.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,252.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,237.82 or 0.06729849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01501322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00404096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00154860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00629308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00414819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00343434 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

