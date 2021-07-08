BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 567,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

