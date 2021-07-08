BlackRock Inc. Buys 23,079 Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.82% of Prudential Bancorp worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

