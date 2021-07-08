BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 33.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 986,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $282.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

