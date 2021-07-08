BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,121 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78. Arcimoto, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $488.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUV. HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

