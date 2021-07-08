Blue Pool Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.4% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,779,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

