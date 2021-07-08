Blue Pool Management Ltd. Sells 16,450 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 2.6% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $343,849,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.21. 151,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion and a PE ratio of -9.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

