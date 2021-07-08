Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Price Hits $0.0163 on Exchanges

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $629,799.87 and approximately $57,460.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.36 or 0.00924995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,570,686 coins. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

