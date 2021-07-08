Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) Insider Acquires £112,439.49 in Stock

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) insider Charles Barclay bought 3,747,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £112,439.49 ($146,902.91).

BMV stock opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.98 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of £14.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

