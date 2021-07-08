BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SDACU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 20,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,454. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.