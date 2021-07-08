BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPCU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,708,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,488,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,999,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 2,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.