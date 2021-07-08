BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIIIU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth $143,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth $250,000.

KIIIU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,227. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

