BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $7.34 Million Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 715,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,346 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $10,842,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000.

Shares of DDMXU remained flat at $$10.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,980. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

