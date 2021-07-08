BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,816,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $4,688,000.

Shares of POWRU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,294. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

