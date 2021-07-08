BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $319,000.

SCOBU remained flat at $$10.05 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

