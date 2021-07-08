BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 650,000 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLCAU. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $182,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $352,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,533. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.